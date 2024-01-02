Prospeed, which is based at Bell Hall, Escrick, says the strategic investment represents a monumental leap forward in production efficiency and product quality.

The newly acquired machinery is fully operational and boasts the capacity to produce an astonishing 7,000 products annually, representing a 6,900 per cent increase in productivity. This means that ProSpeed can now produce a modular roof rack component every three minutes, setting a new industry standard for speed and precision.

This investment comes as ProSpeed aims to meet a surging global demand for its products and diversifying its range to cater to virtually any vehicle.

The ProSpeed DNA will be present across the entire spectrum of roof racks it manufactures, further elevating the already exceptional quality and performance standards initially set for Land Rover, Toyota, VW and a growing list of other vehicles.

Managing director Olly Marshall said: “At ProSpeed, we’ve always strived for perfection in our products.

“This £2m investment is not just about increasing our production capacity: it represents a significant upgrade in the quality and diversity of our products, and it empowers us to deliver roof racks that are stronger, lighter, and compatible with almost every vehicle on the planet.”

In addition to revolutionising production capabilities, ProSpeed has also made remarkable strides in sustainable practices.

The company says it has pioneered innovative shipping processes that virtually eliminate packaging wastage, enabling them to reach more countries than ever before, despite rising international postage costs.

Products are now shipped in boxes that are over 90 per cent smaller than before, answering logistical challenges and delivering clear environmental benefits.

ProSpeed’ says its roof racks are renowned for their impeccable craftsmanship, constructed from aerospace-grade aluminium and precision-machined for absolute perfection. The precision-machined joint system guarantees unparalleled durability and longevity.

With multiple mounting options and a low-profile, lightweight, and exceptionally robust design, ProSpeed’s roof racks adapt to drivers’ needs and come with a lifetime guarantee.

ProSpeed is also in the process of securing multiple patents, which aim to further solidify ProSpeed’s position as an industry leader and innovator.

The new machinery and processes have been operational for just over a month and have since been gradually scaling up to maximum output.

With their enhanced production capabilities, unmatched quality, and global reach, the company added ProSpeed is poised to continue setting the standard for premium roof racks and off-road accessories worldwide. For details go to: https://prospeed.co.uk/