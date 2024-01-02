NIMA, which is based at the Hiscox Building on Peaseholme Green, has secured an ongoing contract with Fish&Forest, a Michelin-listed restaurant based in Micklegate.

The restaurant has been garnering national acclaim from respected food critics, ahead of its relocation to bigger premises in Grape Lane. The move is set to take place in May and will increase the number of covers by 50 per cent.

NIMA has been brought on board to devise and implement a growth strategy that will include a customer journey analysis, creative direction for a series of photoshoots, web development and a nationwide media relations campaign to support the imminent opening of the new restaurant.

Fish&Forest opened its doors at Spark York in 2020 and its growing success also includes an AA Rosette and being listed in the latest Harden’s Guide, which feature’s the UK’s best restaurants.

The restaurant, which serves seasonal and sustainable fish, game and forest foods, is the brainchild of Yorkshireman Stephen Andrews, a self-taught chef who has worked and trained in Australia and Canada.

Stephen said: “I’m delighted to be working with NIMA, ahead of our relocation to new premises. Moving into a bigger space is a really exciting step forward for us, but it’s really important that we can keep the heart of Fish&Forest alive.

“The team has quickly gained a detailed understanding of the brand and it’s incredibly reassuring that their enthusiastic approach is supporting our exciting plans for growth. Together, we’ve already implemented some positive changes and I’m really looking forward to our continued work with NIMA.”

Nicky Hayer, managing director at NIMA, added: “When I first met with Stephen, I knew we’d be a great fit so I’m thrilled that Fish&Forest has chosen NIMA ahead of its expansion.

“We’re passionate about working with independent brands that resonate with our own ethos which centres around an exceptional customer journey, and hearing Stephen’s focus on creating the perfect welcome spoke volumes to me.

“We’re looking forward to working closely with Stephen and his team to bring the identity of Fish&Forest to life, and cement their role within the York foodie scene. I’m particularly keen to see us celebrate this incredibly talented chef who has engineered a concept that is warm, inviting and impressive.”

NIMA is a full service brand management agency which support new and established brands through consultancy and project management. For details, go to www.nima.co.uk.