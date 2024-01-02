North Yorkshire Police said a property in Burton Stone Lane in Clifton was broken into between 4am on Friday December 22 and 1.40pm on Friday, December 29, and are asking for information and witnesses.

North Yorkshire Police said officers are asking for any information that could help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident to email mark.foster@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Mark Foster.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230246083 when passing on information.