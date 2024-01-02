PEOPLE have been left without water in several North Yorkshire villages.
Yorkshire Water say they are working to establish the cause of an issue that has left homes in Escrick, Wheldrake and Thorganby without water this morning (January 2).
A spokesperson said: "We’re aware that some customers in YO19 may be experiencing low pressure or no water.
"We are not sure on the cause at the moment."
"We’re really sorry about this and our teams are in the area investigating the issue.
"We appreciate your patience and we'll keep you updated on our progress."
⚠️ #YO19— Yorkshire Water Help (@YWHelp) January 2, 2024
We’re aware that some customers in YO19 may be experiencing low pressure or no water. We’re really sorry about this & our teams are in the area investigating the issue. We appreciate your patience & we'll keep you updated on our progress. - Dan pic.twitter.com/pYp9rDHqr5
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article