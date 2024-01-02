Yorkshire Water say they are working to establish the cause of an issue that has left homes in Escrick, Wheldrake and Thorganby without water this morning (January 2).

A spokesperson said: "We’re aware that some customers in YO19 may be experiencing low pressure or no water.

"We are not sure on the cause at the moment."

"We’re really sorry about this and our teams are in the area investigating the issue.

"We appreciate your patience and we'll keep you updated on our progress."