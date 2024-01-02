River levels have peaked at York Viking Recorder but are expected to remain high today (January 2). Warnings remain in place for the River Ouse at York for riverside properties, St George's Field and Queen's Staith and at Naburn Lock.

A warning is also in place for the River Foss upstream of Yearsley Baths.

The Environment Agency said flooding is 'forecast to affect locations near the River Foss, with low-lying land expected to be most affected, particularly around homes and businesses from Strensall to Yearsley Baths.'

Flooding continues to affect locations near the River Ouse in York, particularly around properties and land from Scarborough Bridge to Millennium Bridge and King's Staith. Further rainfall is forecast over the coming days.

There are 11 flood warnings in place across North Yorkshire this morning and the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for York and part of North Yorkshire finishing at 9pm today with more heavy rainfall on the way.

Church Street in Norton is still partially closed due to flooding.

Flooding seen this morning from the York outer ring road bridge at Rawcliffe (Image: Megi Rychlikova)

There is expected to be a pause this morning before more rain in the afternoon and early evening.

Anyone travelling is urged to check road conditions if driving, not to drive into flood water, check for disruption to buses or trains and amend travel plans if necessary.

The River Ouse is already high following the rain in recent days and at 6am today the river level in York as measured by the Viking Recorder was 3.85 metres above normal levels. The river has now been at or near to four metres since 5am on December 29 and highest level expected is 4.01 metres tomorrow (January 3) at 2am.

The highest ever level was 5.40m, recorded on November 4, 2000.

There are two flood warnings on the River Derwent near Stamford Bridge as well as at Buttercrambe Mill.

An agency spokesman said: “Flooding is expected to affect locations near the River Derwent, with low-lying land and properties expected to be most affected, particularly around the Weir Caravan Park at Stamford Bridge and properties at Kexby Bridge.”

Floodling looking towards York city centre from Clifton Bridge (Image: Megi Rychlikova)