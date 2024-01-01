International and British guests saw the New Year in with Georgian style at the York Assembly Rooms.
Among the 140 guests were some who had flown in specially from abroad including three groups from the USA.
Mingling with them were two Georgian re-enactors evoking the era of New Years past in York.
Everyone dressed up in style for the event which included a four-course menu, live music, a garden room and indoor croquet.
The lavish ball was organised by Noble Happenings, run by Cllr Ashley Mason and his wife Danielle, who organised a successful Coronation Ball in Spring last year at the same venue.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel