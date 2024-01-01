International and British guests  saw the New Year in with Georgian style at the York Assembly Rooms.

Among the 140 guests were some who had flown in specially from abroad including three groups from the USA.

Mingling with them were two Georgian re-enactors evoking the era of New Years past in York.

Everyone dressed up in style for the event which included a four-course menu, live music, a garden room and indoor croquet.

The lavish ball was organised by Noble Happenings, run by Cllr Ashley Mason and his wife Danielle, who organised a successful Coronation Ball in Spring last year at the same venue.