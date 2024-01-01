With its stunning views and expansive beaches, it's a popular choice for those who live nearby or those who want to travel to get an authentic and historic seaside experience.

We’ve pulled together a list of all the best fish and chip shops in the famous seaside town.

1. Trenchers, New Quay Road, Whitby

Trenchers Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Trenchers is a very popular choice with over 5,000 reviews altogether.

The business has picked up a TripAdvisor 2021 Travellers Choice Award and offers another more fine-dining experience with fish and chips.

Trenchers have received 3,793 five-star reviews and 1,045 four-star reviews out of a total of 5,144 reviews altogether.

One person said: “Great service, speedy lovely and clean. The staff were friendly and attentive, but not 'in your face'.....and the BEST fish pie I've ever had!!”

Meanwhile, another impressed diner said: "Excellent food and vibe. Always great service but Michelle excelled, so friendly and encouraging us to have a pudding."

2. Hadley’s Fish and Chips, Bridge Street, Whitby

Hadley's Fish and Chips Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Also picking itself up a TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award, this fish and chip shop also offers the more traditional fish and chips, whether you want to takeaway or eat in.

With over 1000 excellent reviews on its TripAdvisor page, it's hard to disagree with people as making Hadley's one of the most popular in the Whitby area.

One person said it was their “favourite chip shop in Whitby.”

They added: "Takeaway cod & chips were amazing, not too greasy, only ordered small but there was loads to eat & plenty of salt & vinegar!"

While another chimed in with: "Read reviews in advance, pleased to say: It is that good. Had the medium-sized Cod special with bread an Tea plus a portion of curry sauce. Excellent, small fish might have been easier on the waistline. Recommended. Very friendly and pleasant staff."

3. Quayside, Pier Road, Whitby

Quayside Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Quayside is another more up-market fish and chip option with prices set at around £27.

However, with over 1800 excellent reviews, it shows that a higher price is worth paying if it's an exceptional meal.

One impressed diner said: "This is the 4th time we have visited this restaurant and it never let's us down. Came in and was instantly seated at a table. Food was amazing and the member of our group that wanted gluten free was also well catered for."

4. Eskdale Fisheries, Coach Road Sleights, Whitby

Eskdale Fisheries Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Offering more of a 'remote' location fish and chips because this venue isn't actually in Whitby itself - but it is definitely worth the drive, according to reviews.

Eskdale Fisheries has also snagged itself a TripAdvisor 2021 Travellers’ Choice award.

One person said: “Called here as we were passing as all the fish shops in Whitby were full. I am so glad we did, our food was excellent as was the service."

Another person praised the shop, saying: "Not local to the area but we were staying in Goathland and passed Eskdale Fisheries on our way there. The staff were very friendly and welcoming and our food was delicious."

5. Magpie Café, Pier Road, Whitby

The Magpie Cafe Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

When you think of Whitby fish and chips, the Magpie springs to mind - and with almost 10,000 reviews, it's plain to see others think the same.

One reviewer said: "Fabulous as always. Everything went perfectly the staff really knew what they were doing and it all ran like clockwork. Food fab. Freshest oysters ever. Lovely cold white wine all at very reasonable prices."

Meanwhile, another person said: "Christmas Eve family meal and as usual, Excellent. Staff, Food, and premises all spot on. Very Highly Recommended To All. Regarded as a Whitby Institution and rightly so."