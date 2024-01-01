The pair had taken to the water in a small boat which had gone adrift.

The River Ouse is still in flood with the river level in the centre of the city last night at about four metres or about 13 feet.

Firefighters from three stations, York, Acomb and Selby, answered the 999 call.

They pulled the boat to the riverside and rescued both the man and the dog using specialist water rescue gear and ropes.

The incident happened off St Oswald’s Road, Fulford, at 4.15am.

The stretch of the River Ouse south of Millennium Bridge where the man and the dog were adrift has many boats moored to the riverside.

York Motor Yacht Club has its headquarters at the end of St Oswald’s Road and operates moorings for its members and visiting boats, and there are several houseboats moored to the south of the road.

The stretch is also home to the University of York Boat Club.