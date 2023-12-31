Crews from York and Acomb had to break down the door to get into the property to rescue him.

Food burning in his oven had set off a smoke alarm and nearby members of the public had alerted the fire brigade.

The drama began shortly after 11am this morning when food started burning in the oven and smoke from it started to fill the property in Burtonstone Lane, Clifton.

The man had fallen asleep while the food cooked in the oven.

When it started burning and the smoke alarm sounded, the man did not respond, and when it continued to sound for some time without anyone apparently taking any action, members of the public rang 999.

Firefighters used a door enforcer to get into the property and donned breathing apparatus before entering it.

They found the man who initially did not respond to them, but managed to walk him out of the building to safety.

Paramedics checked him over and decided that he did not need further treatment.

Firefighters took the burnt food outside, stopped the burning and made the property safe.