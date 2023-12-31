Although the level of the River Ouse is dropping routes near the River Ouse will still be underwater with the river predicted to be at 3.88 metres or 12 feet 8 inches.

The River Foss is also high and is predicted to stay high overnight.

Pavements and roads are likely to be wet from this afternoon's rain and midnight itself to be windy and warm, according to the Met Office.

North Yorkshire firefighters, the 999 specialists in rescue, will be on duty throughout the night and have issued their guide on how to welcome in the New Year safely.

City of York Council and North Yorkshire Police are putting their plan into action for the area around York Minister, traditionally the focal point for York New Year celebrations.

It includes road closures and pedestrian safety barriers.

All the authorities responsible for public safety wish everyone a safe and happy New Year.

Travel within York

Firefighters say: if celebrating away from home plan your journey in advance, including booking transport home if you know you will be consuming alcohol.

First Bus says its services will start to run down from 6pm and no services will run after 8pm until January 2.

Taxis and private hire companies are expecting to be very busy. City of York Council has moved the Duncombe Place taxi rank has been moved for tonight to Exhibition Square.

The Environment Agency is urging everyone to stay away from riverside paths and roads throughout the city. It says no-one should walk, cycle or drive through flood waters. Its incident room is open and it is expecting more rain in the coming hours.

Accommodation in York

Firefighters say: If you are staying overnight away from home, look for risks within the property which could be a potential fire hazard – common issues included overloaded plug sockets. Also, plan an escape route in the event you needed to leave the property quickly.

According to booking websites, several hotels in York are advertising beds for one person tonight for at least £200 and one hotel is advertising a bed for more than £500.

Fireworks

Firefighters say about home-based celebrations never leave candles or fireworks unattended, especially around young children or pets.

Read the storage instructions and directions for use carefully and follow their recommendations Remember to extinguish any used candles or fireworks correctly and do not leave them burning overnight. If you are burning a bonfire, ensure it is away from property, including fencing and issupervised at all times.