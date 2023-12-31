But if you follow the experts' advice, you could greatly improve your chances of getting served.

The latest study from DrinkAware found that 58% of partygoers see the crowds at the bar and decide to flee, according to bar hire company Spin & Shake.

Following the research, Spin & Shake’s experienced bartender and director Bryan Levato has offered advice on how to manage crowds properly when ordering drinks at the bar.

Bars can get busy during the festive period so it's worth knowing how you can get served quickly (Image: Canva)

9 easy ways to get served at the bar quickly this festive period

Don’t wave your money around

Bryan says it’s “rude and presumptuous” to think that a bartender will come over to you if you wave your money around.

He said it assumes that they haven’t seen or acknowledged you. However, they have seen you and will be with you as soon as they can.

Make eye contact and use good manners

Bartenders are said to love good manners and according to Bryan, there is still a code of conduct in most hospitality and service establishments.

If you were to let the person in front of you order first, it will always be appreciated by the bartenders and this simple gesture will almost automatically land you in the next spot.

Bad manners you should avoid if you want to be served include demanding free or discounted drinks after slow service, shouting or waving and complaining about wait times.

Instead, you should be patient and politely make eye contact with the bartender to let them know you’re waiting.

Avoid going on your phone

Being on your phone gives the bartender the impression that you aren’t ready to order and they will happily go to people who are actively looking to get served.

Avoiding being on your phone and being in the right area of the bar are just two ways you can get served quicker at bars (Image: Canva)

Be in the right area of the bar

While this might sound simple, it’s an important step in getting served quickly.

Try to find the area that looks like it’s a no service zone since standing at the wrong end of the bar can result in a long wait with no drinks coming your way.

Make your order quick, accurate and concise

Having your money ready can help shorten the time it takes to wait at the bar and it will mean bartenders won’t be annoyed at you for wasting their time, Bryan says.

Make sure you know exactly what you want to order because indecisive customers may be left to make their decision while the bartender moves onto serve another customer.

Try not to give the bartender the same drink order multiple separate times as this makes the process longer than it needs to be – instead, order them all at once.

Order simple drinks

If you want a quicker service, avoid ordering complicated cocktails or drinks with multiple ingredients as these take more time to prepare.

Opting for simple drinks can make your time at the bar shorter.

Don’t argue with staff or other people

Bryan asks that you don’t make a scene. Instead he says react calmly if someone pushes in front of you and wait your turn to order.

If you start to argue, bartenders will move onto somebody else or even ask you to leave.

Don’t get too drunk

Being too drunk, slurring your words and struggling to stand will mean you won’t be getting served anytime soon unless you want some water.

Don’t pay in pennies or £50 notes

Paying with pennies will slow the payment process down and Bryan says the bartender will remember this next time you want to order.

Bar staff aren’t allowed to take a £50 note so it’s not worth attempting to pay with one.