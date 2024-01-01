Coming out of Christmas and New Year, many Brits won't be thinking about when to take their next holiday ( or maybe that's all you're thinking about?!).

However, when you do get around to planning your annual leave, this guide to maximising your annual leave this year could come in handy.

Researchers at TonerGiant have crunched the numbers to find how you can get the most out of your annual leave in 2024.

Those who work five days a week are entitled to a minimum of 28 days, but with most workplaces not allowing multiple employees to be on annual leave at the same time, being strategic and booking your annual leave in advance is the best way to enjoy longer breaks.

Broken down by month, these are the dates you need to be taking off to get up to 69 days off work.

Which days should I take off in 2024?





January

“Make sure to book off the 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th January to get nine days off after the New Year bank holiday," the experts suggest.

The team added: "What’s better, booking flights in January is usually cheaper, so makes it a a great time to book a holiday.”

March/April

TonerGiant commented: “In order to get 16 days off, book the 25th, 26th, 27th and 28th March (the week of Good Friday).

They continued: "Then, with Easter Monday being a bank holiday, book the 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th April off.”

May

Looking towards May, the experts recommended: “To get nine days off in May, book off the 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th May, the days following the May Bank Holiday.

"But to get an additional nine days off in May, make sure to book off the 28th, 29th, 30th and 31st May, the days following the Spring Bank Holiday.”

August

“Due to the summer Bank Holiday, you can get another nine days off work by booking off the 27th, 28th, 29th and 30th August," according to TonerGiant.

December

The experts went on to say: “In order to prepare for a long break over Christmas 2024, book off the 23rd, 24th, 27th and 30th December so that you’ll be able to relax for twelve consecutive days.”

Commenting on the findings, Stuart Deavall from TonerGiant said:“Taking time off work is deserved by everyone, but, finding the best way to use your 28-day minimum allowance can be quite overwhelming.

"Our research shows you the specific dates you should book off to capitalise on your annual leave, but make sure to try and be the first to beat the rush!

"With the possibility of 16 consecutive days off work, March/April will undoubtedly be the most popular time you and your coworkers will want to book off, so make sure you get your annual leave booked in before it is too late!”