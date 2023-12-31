Many of those will likely be watching a countdown on New Year's Eve as part of the celebrations.

There will be a few options on some channels to do this, with a few favourites hosting their usual shows.

Here are all the details you need to know surrounding how to watch the New Year's Eve countdown.

A huge fireworks display will welcome in the new year (Image: James Manning/PA)

Where to watch the New Year's Eve 2023 countdown

Like every year, BBC One and BBC iPlayer has a special programme in the build-up to the New Year being welcomed in.

This year there will be 'Rick Astley Rocks New Year's Eve' where the the 57-year-old will host a programme with plenty of special guests.

A summary of the programme on the Radio Times reads: "The singer is joined on stage at London's iconic Roundhouse by some very special guests to see out 2023 and usher in 2024, pausing only for the chimes of Big Ben and the traditional fireworks display over the Thames.

"The show follows stellar New Year's Eve performances in recent years by artists such as Olly Alexander, Kylie, Pet Shop Boys, Alicia Keys and Sam Ryder."

It will start at 11.30pm, pausing to show the New Year's Eve countdown and fireworks, before finishing at 12.10am.

Alongside that Jools Holland will be hosting his annual Hootenanny over on BBC Two from 11.30pm which will have its own countdown to the new year.

It will see performances from the likes of Rod Stewart, Joss Stone, Olivia Dean, Paul Jones, PP Arnold, Raye, Sugababes, the Mary Wallopers and Muireann Bradley.

Where to watch New Year's Eve 2023 countdown in Scotland

Aside from the above options BBC Alba will also have its own programme at 11.30pm hosted by Cathy Macdonald and Niall Iain Macdonald.

Its live Hogmany ceilidh craic will contain plenty of music in the build-up to 2024.