York Dungeon said a “small amount of flood water” had got into its lower floor.

The waxwork attraction on Clifford Street was last flooded in 2022 when it was closed for three days.

A spokesman for the dungeon said: “Our guest experience team are working hard to contact all guests and we will continue to update when we know more via our website and social media channels.”

The current flood level at Ouse Bridge in central York is 4.1 metres or 13 feet 5 inches and the river is expected to remain high for the rest of today.

The water table is also high with the ground saturated after weeks of rain.