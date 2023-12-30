The Assembly Room is hosting a lavish event for 140 guests, organised by Noble Happenings.

The events company is run by Cllr Ashley Mason and wife Danielle, who last year organised a successful Coronation Ball at the venue.

Ashley told the Press that guests are coming from all over the world for the event, including three groups from the USA.

READ MORE:

York set for lavish ball and major arts festival

“We still have a few last minute tickets available but we have sold 140, enough to give the place atmosphere and everything else that we need. The venue is looking fantastic.”

Last minute bookings included a group from Colchester.

“It’s unbelievable,” he said, adding most bookings came from outside York.

And there has been much interest on social media with the Noble Happenings website receiving more than 10,000 hits in recent months, from people keen to hear about what is planned.

The highlights, in addition to a four-course menu, include a Garden Room and Indoor Croquet.

There will also be “two Georgian actors engaging with guests.”

“It will be a truly immersive experience,” Ashley continued.

Ashley and Danielle formed Noble Happenings earlier this year to create special events and experiences.

“It’s about creating immersive experiences. We plan to keep in delivering future events that create a wow factor,” Ashley added.

For more details and for a last minute booking, go to the Noble Happenings website.

The Assembly Rooms is not the only place promising a lavish ball.

The Grand York is also is staging a lavish black tie ball with tickets at £250 per person, among its range of packages for the festive season.