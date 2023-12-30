Dr John Grimshaw, Director of the Yorkshire Arboretum has been appointed MBE in the New Year Honours List, for services to Tree Health and Plant Conservation.

Chair of Trustees Greville Worthington said: "John has been Director here since 2012 and has pushed forward a series of developments, including the country’s first dedicated Tree Health Centre, which opened in 2021.

"He is passionate about the need to keep our trees and woodlands healthy and resilient in the face of the twin threats of diseases and climate change, recognising the imperative need to think long and hard at what we plant where.

"I’m delighted that he’s been awarded the MBE for this work and everyone at the arboretum joins me in sending their congratulations.’

John Grimshaw said: "It came as a great surprise to me. I really thought the letter was going to be a ticket or something unpleasant, and couldn’t believe my eyes when I read it.

"It’s really a recognition for what everyone at the arboretum has been doing to raise awareness about tree health and the need to conserve the diversity of trees we have in this country.

"We’re going to have to embrace that diversity if we want to see a vibrant treescape in future that can deliver ecosystem services and capture carbon effectively while coping with the challenges of an increasing roster of pathogens and the uncertainties of climate change. The Yorkshire Arboretum is well placed to lead with this knowledge."