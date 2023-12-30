Paul Andrew Martin died sadly of suspected Motor Neurone Disease earlier this month, aged 57.

Paul was born on May 15 1966 in Fulford, York, and he died on December 2 2023.

He will be buried at York Crematorium at 3pm on Tuesday, with his biker friends escorting the coffin.

Paul was raised by his mum June and stepdad, the late John Bird.

He had a younger brother, David, and many pets, particularly dogs, due to a love of animals.

Paul went to Joseph Rowntree Secondary School and his eulogy, written by celebrant Fiona Brown, also records Paul loving trains.

On leaving school at 15, he began an apprenticeship at Elm Tree Garage, New Earswick, where he worked on bikes, cars and vans.

Aged 19, Paul then created his own vehicle recovery business.

In 1996, Paul then worked just over a year at the ‘English Garage’ in Marbella, Spain.

He then returned to York to work as an MOT tester at Shipton Garage.

Fiona writes: “Paul was a true entrepreneur and set up another business, renting a garage where he soon became known as being able to fix anything!”

He later created Northern Fuel Services, Northern Diesel Marine and Northern River Services, one-man operations all based in York.

Paul also developed a passion for boats, eventually living on one at Bishopthorpe.

Prior to this, Paul met Sam. The marriage did not last long, but they remained friends.

Fortunately, Paul later found true love, with current partner Debbie Eve. Paul had known Debbie, now 55, since she was 16. The couple were together for four years.

Sadly, Paul was struck down by illness in January, which scuppered long-term plans. He had suspected Motor Neurone Disease, a kind that attacked muscles in the lungs, as well as lymphoma cancer.

His last months included the pair often visiting the Lake District and the Yorkshire Coast.

Fiona wrote: “It is fair to say that Debbie and Paul were soul mates. They were perfect partners in many aspects of the word, from enjoying the same music and a love of visiting Whitby, especially during the Goth weekends. They even worked together on Paul’s fuel cleaning business.”

Paul also had an ‘inspirational’ work ethic, with his jobs including two days a week with City Cruises.

Passionate about bikes, Paul also enjoyed a Harley and he went on many trips around Europe. He was a member of the National Chopper Club for 19 years and for a time rep for the Jorvik branch.

Fiona also wrote: “Paul was one of those people you instantly took to. He was very popular within the club and nobody had a bad word to say about him. He was as many of the messages say “A gent, respectful and a real pleasure to talk to. It was a privilege to know him.”