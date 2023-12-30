In an update today, City of York Council said: “York is open for business, however some car parks, parks and riverside paths have been affected by high river levels. If you are visiting the city centre you can use the Park & Ride.”

The guidance comes as the region expects further heavy rain today and even more rain is forecast in the week ahead.

The council said on social media:

High river levels are currently affecting areas of York.

“Once river levels recede, and when re-flooding is not thought to be imminent, we'll clear riverside footpaths of silt, mud and debris.”

The latest guidance follows the council yesterday closing three roads due to high water levels.

- The B1222 through Naburn Village

- Skeldergate

- Main St, Lower Poppleton.

Six flood warnings in the area remain in operation:

The Foss Barrier is in operation.

The River Ouse at Viking Recorder peaked earlier today at 4.33m but by 10.15am was down to 4.28m, though it remains ‘high.’

It’s highest ever, though, was 5.40m, recorded on November 4 2000.

Other sites, the Environment Agency reported, however, were reporting rising water levels, such has Holgate Beck at Holgate and the River Foss at York Castle Mills sluices. Most sites remain stable.

The Environment Agency has promised further updates throughout the day.