City of York Council has issued the reminder as it consults with residents over the issue, following a decision by its executive in October to restore Blue Badge holders’ access to as it was before restrictions were introduced in 2019.

From Thursday January 4, Blue Badge holders will once again be able to drive into the city centre at any time via Goodramgate, by simply having their badge checked at the barriers.

The council says the restored access arrangements mean Blue Badge holders will be able to drive into the city centre at any time. They will need to present a valid Blue Badge to barrier staff at the sliding bollards on Goodramgate, and have their clock card with them to display alongside their Blue Badge. They can then drive along Goodramgate, and out via the bollards at Colliergate. They can also drive both ways along Church Street and turn around at the junction with Silver Street, just beyond St Sampson’s Centre.

Once installation and connection of the hostile vehicle bollards is complete, which is expected by Easter 2024, access for Blue Badge holders will also be available via staffed, sliding bollards at Blake Street, through St Helen’s Square and out through CCTV-controlled sliding bollards at Lendal.

To get through the barriers, Blue Badge holders must present their valid Blue Badge to barrier staff. Following checks, they will be permitted access into the city centre and can park or, if driven, be dropped off.

If they’re being picked up later, they must leave their name with both the barrier staff and their driver for their driver to regain access into the city centre.

The council is sending this information to all Blue Badge holders.

Blue Badge holders and other drivers can continue to drive into the city centre before 10.30am and after 5.00pm, when the barriers will be open.

Cllr Katie Lomas, Executive Member for Finance, Performance, Major Projects and Equalities at City of York Council, said: “Restoring this important access for disabled residents is the first step and we are eager to hear Blue Badge holders’ experience of passing through the new barriers and accessing the city centre.

"Blue Badge holder access will become a permanent feature of the city centre, and it’s important we hear people’s views, so please take part in the consultation."

Cllr Peter Kilbane, Executive Member for Transport and Economy at City of York Council, said: “We have ‘reversed the ban’ as promised. Having honoured that, we are working with Blue Badge holders and others to refine the access process and are looking at other ways to make the city centre more accessible for all.

"Please join in our Blue Badge access consultation before 4 February 2024, or join in the next series of workshops, which we’ll announce in the new year."