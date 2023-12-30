City of York Council and North Yorkshire Police are asking everyone to end 2023 happily and safely this New Year's Eve.

In York it's become traditional for revellers to gather outside the Minster around midnight, to see out the old year and welcome the new one.

This year the Minster bells will chime at midnight to mark the end of 2023 with crowds expected to gather at the West Door to celebrate.

Several roads near the Minster will be closed on the evening of Sunday December 31. Temporary pedestrian safety barriers will be installed in some areas and police and security staff will be on hand to make sure everyone is able to celebrate safely.

The taxi rank in Duncombe Place will be temporarily located on Exhibition Square from around 9.00pm on 31 December, and there will be security staff and taxi marshals on hand to help revellers.

Cllr Claire Douglas, Leader of City of York Council, said: "Like many people I am looking forward to celebrating the arrival of a New Year, and I hope that everyone in York can celebrate together safely.

"Whether you're celebrating at home with your loved ones, or venturing out into our beautiful city, I would encourage everyone to act sensibly and safely to make sure you can end 2023 with the best memories, and start the new year in the right way."

Inspector Sam Knott, of North Yorkshire Police, said: "York is a fantastic city, and I hope that everyone celebrating here has a safe night to see in the New Year.

"We have been working closely with the City of York Council to ensure that security measures are put in place for your safety. As always, please remain vigilant and report anything suspicious, no matter how insignificant you think it may be. On behalf of North Yorkshire Police I’d like to wish everyone a very happy New Year.”