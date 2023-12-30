At 10am last night crews from Acomb, Selby, Malton and the boat from York responded to a report of a person in the river at Bishopthorpe.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said crews carried out thorough searches of the river banks. All persons were located safely with 1 female being taken into the care of police and ambulance crews.

The rescue was supported by North Yorkshire Police and the York Rescue Boat.

Later, at 0.29am early today (Sat), fire crews from Tadcaster and Acomb responded to a report of a vehicle that had become stuck in flood water. Crews located 3 vehicles stuck in flood water and ensured that all occupants were safe.

Group commander Bob Hoskins added: “No persons injured and advice given.”

Earlier, on Friday evening, crews from Selby, Tadcaster, Malton and Ripon attended a water rescue incident in Selby.

They were supported by Humberside Fire and Rescue, North Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service hazardous area response team.

Bob Hoskins added: “The area incident was brought to a safe conclusion and the individual is being assessed by ambulance crews.”