Police have revealed the identities of the three men, who were found inside a submerged 4x4.

Friends and family have also paid tribute to the men who died in the tragic incident in the River Esk near Glaisdale.

They have been identified as Scott Thomas Daddy, from Hull; Leslie Forbes, from the East Yorkshire area; and Kenneth Patrick Hibbins (known as Patrick), from York.

Scott, 28, was "a loving son, brother, uncle and boyfriend. Always helping others, 4x4, green-laning, scouting and outdoor activities, passionate Hull FC supporter and a big circle of friends. He was taken suddenly doing something he enjoyed, but too early. He had a big future ahead of him. He will always be missed by his loving family."

Leslie, 70, was "a loving husband, father and grandfather, who will be sadly missed by his family and friends."

Patrick, 59, "will be sadly missed by all his close friends and work colleagues."

In a statement North Yorkshire Police added: "We ask that you respect the families' privacy at this extremely difficult time, and allow them time to grieve."