Mary and Andrew Atolagbe opened Cafe Coco at Hawthorn Terrace, New Earswick, last summer as a daytime cafe and now want to open on some evenings too.

They are applying to the City of York Council for a premises licence which will allow them to serve alcohol.

New Earswick's Quaker traditions mean that few premises in the community sell or serve alcohol - but Mary hopes her application will be successful.

She told The Press: "New Earswick was a Quaker village but hopefully it has changed a bit and hopefully what we are doing we will be welcomed.

"We are already running our cafe but also want to run a bistro evening on Fridays and Saturdays to diversify a little bit."

She said the local sports club and the shop next door to her cafe have alcohol licences too.

"Obviously this used to be a Quaker village but things have changed since the days of Joseph Rowntree." She added: "We want to create a relaxed family dining experience rather than a late-night restaurant.

"We will be selling pizza and light bites and sharing boards - all very casual."

The cafe would only be open until 9pm, she added.

