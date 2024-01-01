A YORK cafe is applying for a drinks licence so it can open in the evening as a bistro.
Mary and Andrew Atolagbe opened Cafe Coco at Hawthorn Terrace, New Earswick, last summer as a daytime cafe and now want to open on some evenings too.
They are applying to the City of York Council for a premises licence which will allow them to serve alcohol.
New Earswick's Quaker traditions mean that few premises in the community sell or serve alcohol - but Mary hopes her application will be successful.
She told The Press: "New Earswick was a Quaker village but hopefully it has changed a bit and hopefully what we are doing we will be welcomed.
"We are already running our cafe but also want to run a bistro evening on Fridays and Saturdays to diversify a little bit."
She said the local sports club and the shop next door to her cafe have alcohol licences too.
"Obviously this used to be a Quaker village but things have changed since the days of Joseph Rowntree." She added: "We want to create a relaxed family dining experience rather than a late-night restaurant.
"We will be selling pizza and light bites and sharing boards - all very casual."
The cafe would only be open until 9pm, she added.
