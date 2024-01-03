In more than half of shop theft cases dealt with by the county’s police, officers are unable to identify a suspect.

The detection and prosecution rate have both decreased compared to the same period last year.

North Yorkshire Police say they are committed to tackling shoplifting.

Sarah Czarnecki, president of York & North Yorkshire Chamber, said: “Shoplifting is a significant problem for city centre businesses. Not only does it cause small business owners to lose out on hard-earned income, it can also pose a great deal of stress for workers who have to deal with the danger it poses.

“Our whole justice system has a duty to ensure cases of shoplifting decline.”

Many of the defendants brought before the city and county’s courts are repeat offenders and often tell courts they have a drug or alcohol problem.

Sentences range from conditional discharges to prison for regular or large-scale shoplifters.

Police arrest a shoplifting gang at York Designer Outlet earlier this year (Image: Supplied)

York Magistrates Court also sees a significant number of out of town shoplifters, often working in gangs, who target the shopping centres on the York Outer Ring Road and hope to escape detection and arrest by using the A64, A19 and A1(M).

This year has seen travelling shoplifters from Lancashire and Manchester, among other places visiting York. Court sentences tend to be higher for shoplifters who travel to areas where they are not known.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Shops support our local communities by providing employment and leisure. Shoplifting is not a victimless crime. Particularly at this busy time of year, retail theft can have a really significant financial impact on people’s livelihoods, not to mention the impact on shopworkers fearing crime and violence.

“Police attendance for retail crime is always prioritised when a crime is in progress and there is a serious danger to life, the use or threat of violence, injury or damage.

“In any case, in line with College of Policing guidance, we will pursue all reasonable lines of enquiry to help identify suspects, including obtaining CCTV footage and statements from eyewitnesses.

“Although the figures may fluctuate year-on-year, we remain committed to tackle shoplifting – through securing convictions, targeting repeat offenders, working with partner organisations, and encouraging businesses to take further crime prevention measures.”

He urged all shop owners to follow the business crime prevention guides on the force’s website at www.northyorkshire.police.uk/cp. The tips include how to spot a shoplifter.

According to a Freedom of Information request to North Yorkshire Police, there were 4,031 cases of shoplifting dealt with by the force from January to October this year. The force dealt with 2,767 cases over the same period last year.

A generic picture of a shoplifter

Figures for November and December this year are not yet aailable, and the figures do not include cases still under investigation or awaiting a decision on whether to prosecute.

On average, officers concluded 277 cases per month during the 2022 period and 310 during the same period in 2023.

Of the cases dealt with this year, 449, or 11 per cent, resulted in one or more people being charged with an offence or summonsed to court.

Twenty-seven or one per cent resulted in an adult being cautioned and one in a youth being cautioned.

There were 137 cases or three per cent that resulted in what the police called a “community resolution” where the defendant has to do something tackling his behaviour and is not prosecuted.

In the same period last year, 393 or 14 per cent resulted in one or more people being charged with an offence or summonsed to court.

Twenty one or one per cent of cases ended in someone being cautioned, 160 or six per cent ended in community resolutions.