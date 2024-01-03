For three years, Joseph Gilchrist, now 21, has refused to tell police the PIN number of a phone linked to a man suspected of supplying tragic Joshua Reeson with cannabis and Ecstasy, York Crown Court heard.

Michael Greenhalgh, prosecuting, said Joshua, 15, of New Earswick, was one of three teenagers treated for drug overdose at York Hospital on September 27, 2020.

He died the same day from an Ecstasy overdose. The other teenagers, both 14, survived.

Two months later, police arrested a drug dealer linked to Joshua and found a phone used by Gilchrist on him, said Mr Greenhalgh.

But when detectives asked Gilchrist for its PIN number, and that of a phone they found on Gilchrist himself, he refused. Police wanted to search both phones for evidence of drug dealing.

Gilchrist continued to refuse even when served with a judge-approved order compelling him to give police the numbers, York Crown Court heard.

Detectives were therefore only able to extract “basic information” from the phones, said Mr Greenhalgh.

"You were deliberately thwarting the police investigation," Judge Simon Hickey told Gilchrist. "In my judgement, you continued to not co-operate with the police, knowing full well why they were trying to investigate the serious underlying facts."

His actions had struck at the heart of justice.

“There has to be a deterrent sentence to stop others acting in the way you have,” the judge said.

“You are still not helping the authorities. No number has been handed over. I don’t accept you don’t know the number.”

Gilchrist, formerly of Malmesbury Park Place, Bournemouth, and now of York pleaded guilty to failure to provide police with PIN numbers of the two phones and was jailed for eight months.

He had previously been fined for burgling the University of York with intent to cause criminal damage.

Defence solicitor advocate Neal Kutte said Reeson had moved to Dorset in the years since Joshua’s death to “get away from some associates” but had recently returned to York and had completed the first shift of a new job with a local takeaway firm in the city.

“The reason for not giving the PIN number is difficult to ascertain,” said Mr Kutte. “The defendant has instructed me today that he doesn’t know the PIN number.”

Mr Greenhalgh said Gilchrist was 17 when Joshua died and 19 when he was served with the official notice to reveal the PIN numbers.

In September 2020 hospital staff called in police when they realised Joshua and the two 14-year-olds had taken drugs.

Police arrested the drug dealer, then 16, in Tang Hall and in November 2020 arrested him again off Fulford Road in possession of drugs and the phone used by Gilchrist.

Mr Kutte said Gilchrist had only one previous conviction and had never been to prison before.