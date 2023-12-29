Bruce Heppenstall, Plant Director, Drax Power Station, said: “On behalf of Drax, I’d like to wish everyone a happy and safe start to the new year.”

“Drax Power Station has undergone tremendous transformation since first opening its doors in 1973. We welcome the start of 2024, which will mark a significant milestone for us as we celebrate 50 years of Drax Power Station and its remarkable journey to becoming the largest single site renewable generator in the UK.”

The renewable energy company says it has transformed Drax Power Station into the UK’s largest single site generator of renewable power, having converted four of its generating units to use sustainable biomass.

Drax now produces 11% of Britain’s renewable electricity - enough for millions of homes and businesses. Recently published research by Oxford Economics found the power station contributed £358m to the economy of Yorkshire and the Humber, with 2,580 jobs supported by the plant in the region.

Drax has ambitious plans for Drax Power Station in coming years, including plans to deliver bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) on two of the existing generating units. The development of BECCS at the Selby plant could see up to 10,000 jobs supported at the project’s peak, creating new skills and helping position the UK and the Humber as a world leader in carbon removal technology.

Once operational, BECCS at Drax will be able to permanently remove 8 million tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere each year, helping the UK reach both its 2035 emissions and net zero targets.

The ‘Happy New Year’ message will be visible from 5pm on the 31st of December 2023 through to midnight on the 1st of January 2024.