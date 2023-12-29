The fast-growing Loungers is working on a site on the edge of the city.

The company has submitted plans to City of York Council concerning signage for Restaurant 3 at York Community Stadium on Kathryn Avenue in the Vangarde Shopping Park.

The move adds to the Cosy Club that its parent company operates at 19-22 Fossgate.

In Yorkshire, Loungers also operates venues at places including Ripon, Harrogate, Northallerton and Selby.

The company said on its website: “A Lounge is a neighbourhood café-bar combining elements of a restaurant, British pub and coffee shop culture.”

Lounges are principally located in secondary suburban high streets and small town centres.

“The sites are characterised by informal, unique interiors with an emphasis on a warm, comfortable atmosphere, often described as a ‘home-from-home’.

“The Lounge estate has a consistent look and feel but each Lounge is individually named and tailored to the site and local area, and the design of each Lounge is continually evolving, meaning no two sites are the same.”

At present, the chain has 208 outlets, after opening 30 this year, with plans to open 400 more.

Founded in 2002, Loungers last month reported sales of £150million in the 24 weeks until October 1 2023, compared with £122million in the same period last year.

Loungers also said its website: “Our informal café bars are open all day, every day for long lazy breakfasts, brunch and lunch, or a relaxed dinner and drinks.

“We serve a wide range of food and drinks (including full kid's, gluten-free and vegan menus), served in a relaxed, welcoming space.”

The cafe/restaurant also offers cocktails, including martinis, mojitos and margaritas, alongside its own Mango Tiki Shake, Elderflower Rosé Cooler and the flagship Cherry Bakewell.

It is also child-friendly, with every Lounge having a stack of books, toys, crayons and colouring pads, in addition to “a great Kid’s Menu, offering simple and unpretentious food children will love.

“Every kid’s meal comes with a free snack pot with hummus, breadsticks and carrots, too!” the website added.

A Loungers spokesperson told the Press: “We've are in advanced negotiations on a site in York Vangarde Shopping Park – it’s a great area and we are hopeful to join the local community by opening a Lounge and creating between 30-40 new jobs.

“Nothing is totally confirmed as yet, however, for every Lounge we open, it’s important to us that we give back to the community – we partner with local charities to raise funds, our spaces are used for meetings of local groups and businesses, and we encourage customers to use us as a community hub. “We hope to have more info on the site in York, soon.”