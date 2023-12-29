CrossCountry has said journey changes are expected across various routes on Saturday December 30 and Sunday December 31.

It added that a shortage of train crew means there may be more short-notice alterations or cancellations on its services.

A company spokesperson said: “CrossCountry customers travelling ahead of New Year’s Eve are being asked to double-check journeys as train crew shortages could lead to higher numbers of train cancellations.

“Services that do operate are likely to be extremely busy and customers are advised to double check their entire journey before travelling.”

The operator said although all CrossCountry routes could be impacted, areas expected to be particularly affected by cancellations over the weekend include Leeds to Edinburgh via Newcastle and Cardiff to Nottingham via Birmingham.

It added that over New Year’s Eve, rail services by all train operators will finish earlier than normal so that planned engineering work can take place on the rail network over the bank holiday.

The spokesperson added: “Planned upgrades in the Birmingham New Street area on New Year’s Day will see journey times extended by up to 30 minutes on several CrossCountry routes.

“Customers with tickets for journeys operated by CrossCountry services purchased on or before Thursday 28 December can instead travel on Saturday 30 December or Monday 1 January instead for no additional charge.

“For journeys involving connections with other train operators, customers should check with the relevant operators for details on ticket acceptance before travelling.”

Customers can check the latest travel information on the CrossCountry website or with National Rail Enquiries.

Further information on delay repay compensation and ticket acceptance is available at: https://www.crosscountrytrains.co.uk/disruption