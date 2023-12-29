Taylor Fenwick was not asked to enter a plea during the brief hearing at Leeds Crown Court.

The 22-year-old of Rosemary Court, Tadcaster, is alleged to have murdered Luke Miller, 23, also of Tadcaster, early on December 26.

Friends of Mr Miller were present in court as were the parents and grandparents of Fenwick.

Judge Tom Bayliss KC set a provisional trial date of June 24 at Leeds Crown Court.

At the end of the hearing, Judge Bayliss told Fenwick: “You will be remanded in custody.”

Fenwick was then returned to prison. He was represented by Nick Johnson KC, who did not apply for bail.

Fenwick will next appear before Leeds Crown Court on January 25 for a plea and trial preparation hearing when he will be asked to enter his plea.

The hearing was the second time Fenwick had appeared in court. Yesterday, he appeared before York Magistrates Court where the case was sent to Leeds Crown Court. He was arrested following a 999 call to police on December 26.