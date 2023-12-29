North Yorkshire Police said the bike was found in the Leeman Road area of the city.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers attending another incident nearby found the red and black Trek cycle in the early hours of December 24 and want to trace its owner.”

If you recognise the bike or believe you know who it may belong to, please email josh.wands-murray@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 4 and pass information for incident number 12230243217.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.