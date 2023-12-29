In Malton, the Environment Agency has issued one flood alert – meaning flooding is possible – at 7.01am this morning (Friday, December 29) for the Upper River Derwent.

Two flood warnings – meaning ‘act now, flooding expected’ were removed by the agency in the River Rye and River Seven catchments influencing Malton.

A flood warning was issued at 6.53am by the agency on the River Derwent at Buttercrambe Mill, near Stamford Bridge.

The Environment Agency said: “River levels are rising on the River Derwent due to Storm Gerrit.

“Flooding is forecast to affect locations near the River Derwent, with low-lying land expected to be most affected, particularly around Buttercrambe Mill at Buttercrambe Bridge.

“Further rainfall is forecast for the coming days.

“Consider putting your flood plan into action.”

In Stamford Bridge itself, flood alerts issued by the Environment Agency yesterday remain in place and have been updated.

Areas with flood warnings and flood alerts

The flood warning is for the River Derwent at Buttercrambe Mill and areas influenced by rising river levels:

River Derwent at Buttercrambe Mill – Buttercrambe Mill at Buttercrambe Bridge

Flood alerts for the following stretches of the River Derwent and areas influenced by rising river levels:

Lower River Derwent – local roads and low-lying land around Stamford Bridge, Pocklington, Wressle, Wilberfoss and Elvington.

Upper River Derwent – the Upper Derwent and Scarborough areas, including land around The Sea Cut at Scalby, Throxenby Beck, Old Malton and Priorpot Beck in Norton.

The Environment Agency flood alert added: “We are monitoring levels closely and have staff checking flood defences in the area.

“Continue acting on your flood plan.

“Avoid using low-lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses and do not attempt to walk or drive through flood water.”