The Yorkshire Agricultural Machinery Show (YAMS) is preparing to celebrate a decade as the leading one day show in the North of England on February 7.

YAMS is a free entry show and takes place at York Auction Centre in Murton and features every major agricultural machinery dealership across the region and is the first big social event of the year in Yorkshire’s farming calendar. Last year the show attracted a record 15,000 visitors and more than 200 trade stands.

As well as the latest state-of-the-art machinery from leading manufacturers displayed by local dealerships, the show also offers a prime opportunity for small businesses and bespoke engineers to display their products to a targeted audience and gain valuable exposure.

Exhibitors at YAMS 2024 include well known regulars such as Claas Eastern, Ripon Farm Services, Russells and Wilfred Scruton and will welcome first timers such as Water Technology Engineering, RTKFnet, CW Sprayers and Saxon Agriculture Ltd The pandemic forced the cancellation of the show in 2021, making this the 10th YAMS which has been breaking records for exhibitors and attendances for the last two years.

The Yorkshire Agricultural Machinery Show (YAMS) takes place at York Auction Centre in Murton in York (Image: Supplied)

Richard Tasker, YAMS founder and organiser, said: “Without doubt these last two shows have cemented our position as the leading one day show in the North of England with 2023 delivering a record attendance, surpassing by some way, the old record we achieved in 2022.

Each year the show organisers make significant improvements to enhance the experience for exhibitors and visitors, including upgrading facilities and improving movement around the site.

“We have worked extremely hard to retain our position as the leading show in the North of England and it’s a fact that if you rest on your laurels and stand still then you will go backwards:” said Richard.

“We make an annual investment to improve all aspects of YAMS and this year have made improvements in terms of ground works to deliver a better road net work on site and have completely refurbished the shower and toilet blocks. The on-site Bidders cafeteria has been refurbished and we have boosted the Wi-Fi service across the showground YAMS brings together all sections of the agricultural community and incorporates support for the health and welfare of farmers which has been a key factor in the show’s success.

The Samaritans, RABI, Farming Community Network and Prostate Cancer UK will all have their own stands at YAMS 2024 and Richard added: “We believe it is particularly important to offer support to the farming community because it has been highlighted widely that farming can be a very lonely occupation”.

The show organisers have put in place an inventive transport system to ease travel to the site, establishing the Grimston Bar Park & Ride service which is free and drops visitors off at the show entrance with buses running every 15 minutes. There is also free onsite car parking available for up to 3,500 vehicles plus adjacent overflow parking.