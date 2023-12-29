The agency said the area influenced is Fulford and Fordlands Road.

The Environment Agency said low-lying land in the area is expected to be the most affected, particularly around riverside properties in Fulford from Blue Bridge Lane to the A64, and properties in the Fordlands Road area that can be cut-off by road flooding.

FLOOD warnings have been issued for York with river levels more than double their normal levels and more rain forecast.

Flood warnings from The Environment Agency – meaning ‘act now, flooding expected’ – were in place on the River Ouse before 8am this morning (Friday, December 29) due to Storm Gerrit.

The agency also has issued two flood alerts – meaning flooding is possible – on the River Ouse.

Tower Gardens in York city centre today (December 29) (Image: Darren Greenwood)

Areas with Flood Warnings

The warnings are for the following parts of the River Ouse and areas influenced by rising river levels:

River Ouse at Acaster Malbis – properties along Intake Lane, Mill Lane, Yew Tree Close, Darling Lane and Hauling Lane

River Ouse at Naburn Lock – Naburn Lock Buildings and Lock Cottages

River Ouse at York – properties on King’s Staith in York and riverside areas through York from Lendal Bridge to Millennium Bridge

River Ouse at York – Skeldergate and Tower Street – properties at lower levels on Skeldergate and on Tower Street near Tower Gardens, properties on Cumberland Street

River Ouse at York – St George’s Field and Queen’s Staith – properties along Queen’s Staith, on South Esplanade, Friars Terrace and Tower Place, St George’s Field carpark and Rowntree Park

On the River Ouse in York, the Viking Recorder at 9.30am registered a level of 4.06 metres, more than double the top of the normal range of 1.90 metres.

The Environment Agency has updated its prediction for the peak of the Ouse level there, to 4.31 metres, on December 30 at 4am.

It added that the Foss Barrier in York is in operation.

A level there was recorded at 8.92 metres at 9.45am this morning, which is over a metre above the normal range.

Today's Met Office weather forecast for York includes 'light showers in the afternoon'.

It added that in Yorkshire and the Humber rain showers are expected overnight and will ease before Saturday.

On Saturday, the Met Office forecast for York includes 'heavy rain by late morning', with conditions expected to brighten with sunny intervals by late morning on Sunday.

City of York Council has said that Rowntree Park, St George’s Field Car Park, Esplanade Car Park are closed due to the high river levels.

It also said flood defences are installed on Peckitt Street and Tower Gardens in York.

It added that temporary footbridges are in place at Fordlands Road and City Mills.

The Environment Agency flood alert said: “We are monitoring rainfall and river levels, and are checking rivers for blockages in the area.

“Our incident rooms are open and we are closely monitoring the situation.

“We are liaising with emergency services and local authorities.

“Consider activating any property flood protection products.

“Avoid using low-lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses, and do not attempt to walk, cycle or drive through water.”