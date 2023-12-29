The move to end discretionary free travel for pupils in Copmanthorpe, Bishopthorpe, Askham Bryran and Askham Richard had been proposed by the former Liberal Democrat-Green council.

Now, the Conservative MP is calling on the new Labour administration to scrap the policy ahead of the announcement of secondary school places in March.

Mr Sturdy says the proposed change of policy “is a massive blow for school choice and the right of families to determine where is the best fit for their children.”

Secondary school places within York are already at a premium and it doesn’t make sense to limit the choices available, especially for one so well-established. Such villages near York have little choice of schooling and for many families help with travel costs is the only way to ensure such choice is genuine, he said.

The MP is backed by Conservative councillors, including Conservative Council Group Leader, Cllr Chris Steward, who warns parents having to send their children to schools that are already nearly full runs the risk of children travelling further just to stay within the council area.

The Copmanthorpe councillor says he has spoken to many parents about the issue and agrees with their view that removing free travel to Tadcaster Grammar undermines school choice.

On behalf of the Conservative group on City of York Council, Cllr Steward has now written to Cllr Bob Webb in his capacity as Executive Member for Children, Young People and Education.

He says this change should not happen but at worst case those parents on the lowest incomes and those who already have one child at Tadcaster Grammar School with a sibling to follow must be protected.

Bishopthorpe councillor Michael Nicholls added Tadcaster Grammar is a popular choice for families in Bishopthorpe and surrounding villages, with many moving there because of this.

Cllr Nicholls warned a change in policy could mean families with children at Tadcaster Grammar being unable to send younger siblings there, leading to children split from friends and siblings and parents with logistical issues concerning school transport.

However, Cllr Webb responded his Labour-run administration is “being honest with residents and facing up to the fact of York being bottom of the national league table for public services funding from the Conservative Government, as reported by the IFS earlier this year.

“This means we have to review all discretionary budgets, including footing the cost of transporting pupils to a school outside our local authority area.”

He added: “For those unhappy about the proposal, Julian Sturdy MP is the best person to contact to question why York has been forced into considering this decision, having been so badly funded for 13 years by his Government.

“I’d like to thank the public for engaging with the Council on this issue as all comments will factor into my decision making”.