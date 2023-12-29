The county’s fire and rescue service say they have been called at 5.16am today (December 29) after reports of a fire at a house on the A170 in Pickering.

A service spokesman said: “Crews from Pickering, Kirbymoorside and Malton responded to smoke in a domestic property. A man was rescued by crews.

“Crews used rapid deployment of breathing apparatus equipment to rescue the man who had suffered smoke inhalation.

“Crews administered oxygen therapy and the ambulance service also attended incident to transport the man to hospital.”