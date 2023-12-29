North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were first called out at 8.03pm last night after reports of flooding in High Street, Tadcaster.

A service spokesman said: “A crew from Tadcaster responded to flash flooding in the high street.

“Crews cleared and pumped the water back into the river to clear the flood water.”

They were forced to return two hours later due to the rapidly rising River Wharfe.

A spokesman said: “Tadcaster crew returned to pump water from the high street for a second time.

“A light portable pump was used while a further flooding pump was installed by another agency.”