The incident was reported at 11.48am today (Thursday) and fire, ambulance, partner agencies and police teams have been in attendance.

Air support was also scrambled to the location.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "The vehicle was recovered from the river by the fire service just after 3pm.

"Sadly, the three men inside have died.

"Another man who attempted to help those in the 4x4 was pulled to safety from the river at around 12.10pm. He has been receiving medical treatment.

"Next of kin are currently being informed about the tragic incident and specialist support is being provided by the police.

"More information will be released in due course.

In the meantime, witnesses to the incident are urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, option 4, quoting reference NYP-28122023-0146."

The spokesperson added that extreme caution was required on wet and flooded roads

"Localised conditions across our area are making driving hazardous.

"Roads are particularly badly affected around the River Esk, to the north of the county, as we have seen with the tragic incident near Glaisdale.

"There was another incident at nearby Houlsyke at 12.49pm when a car got stuck in flood water and another at Kirby Wiske in Hambleton at 2.35pm. Thankfully, the occupants of both vehicles were brought to safety.

"The key advice is to consider whether your journey is necessary.

"If you are driving, use your headlights, leave extra space to the car in front, and take it slow and steady.

"Please avoid driving through any kind of standing or moving flood water if you possibly can."