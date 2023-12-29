TWO bicycles and tools have been stolen after burglars targeted a garage in York.
North Yorkshire Police said the burglary took place at a garage in Butcher Terrace, near Bishopthorpe Road, in the early hours of Tuesday, December 19.
A police spokesperson said: “The bicycles, with a combined value of around £1,500, are a child’s turquoise Isla Beinn 27 and an adult’s Marin Four Corners gravel bike in light green.”
Officers are now appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or may have CCTV that can help.
Anyone with information which could help police should email david.ellison@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC David Ellison.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230239940 when passing on information.
