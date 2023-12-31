Saturday, January 20 will see the opening performance of Dick Whittington at the Milton Rooms in Malton.

A spokesperson for MNMT said: "Times have changed since the Society's very first production in 1949 which was also Dick Whittington. To celebrate this special anniversary the society are promising a spectacular show for all the family to enjoy.

"The society rely solely on the support of the local community and hope that once again the people of Malton and Norton will come along to see this long running family community pantomime and keep this local tradition going. It is also a lot cheaper than going to York!

"MNMT are very grateful to Joan Stolting. for providing a number of historic photographs from years gone by and here is small selection. Unfortunately who everyone is not known and if anyone can put a name to the show and any individuals please contact the society on 07392 112669."

Performances run from Saturday 20 to January 27. Tickets are available via www.yourboxoffice.co.uk or phone 07392 112669.