On these pages, we journey back 50 years, for a glimpse of what York was up to in 1974. In the second part of today’s supplement, meanwhile - on pages 22 and 23 - we travel back even further in time, to 1924 and the York of 100 years ago.

A quick look at the photos from 1974 on these pages reveals that strikes and food shortages are nothing new. Back in 1974, York health workers were going on strike for a fairer pay deal - and people were queuing outside Betty’s for bread following a strike by bakers.

Recycling is nothing new, either - in York in 1974 thousands of glass bottles were collected as part of a ‘Save Glass Campaign’. it could almost have been a recycling campaign launched this year...