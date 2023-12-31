Leah said: “I have been on the apprenticeship course for customer service since September 2022, and I have thoroughly enjoyed myself.

“My confidence has grown massively and so has my technical knowledge. I received a distinction in all areas and to achieve this I had to meet all criteria, not only the pass criteria, but a pass with extremely high marks.

“My trainer Joe and all my colleagues have supported me throughout the whole apprenticeship by answering any questions I may have and helping me with any course work where I might need their expertise. I am very proud of myself for getting the grade I did, and I can’t wait to implement this into my future career as a customer service advisor at Ray Chapman Motors.”

Ray Chapman Motors recently acquired the Clive Brook, Bradford and Huddersfield sites and now has a complement of 225 staff across all four dealerships.

Duncan R Chapman, Managing Director, said: “Leah is one of a number of apprentices we have recruited into our business as we very much see them as the future of Ray Chapman Motors.“We are fortunate to have a great team of people at all four dealerships and believe in investing in training them. In conjunction with Volvo UK we participate in a number of apprenticeship schemes with Motor Technicians, Parts, Sales and Accounts. We are delighted Leah has worked so hard and achieved such fantastic results.”