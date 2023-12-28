Police officers and firefighters were called to the scene in Houlsyke, near Whitby, shortly before 1.30pm today (Thursday, December 28).

Everyone that had been travelling in the vehicle was out when the emergency services arrived, a North Yorkshire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.

A police cordon was put in place while the vehicle was recovered.

“Crews monitored the stability of the vehicle due to the flow of water in the river that the vehicle had entered,” the service spokesperson said.

“Crews cordoned off the area and liaised with the owner of the vehicle who had arranged recovery.”