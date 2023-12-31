The York-based company is part of the Helmsley Group of Companies and provides clients, private landlords and syndicates of Helmsley Group with a tailored service to help them increase profitability in holiday lets through proactive marketing, social media coverage, customer service, photography and bespoke advice.

Since starting in February, Yorcation has seen the number of properties under its management grow 250 per cent, outperforming competitors across York and North Yorkshire, with the majority of properties hitting 80 to 100 per cent occupancy on a regular basis.

Due to its positive performance and to prepare for further growth, Yorcation has made a number of team appointments including James Edwards, formerly of City Lets, as business development manager, and Helmsley Group’s Vicky Holmes as asset manager.

Michelle Bailey, head of residential lettings, said: “Yorcation has enjoyed a fantastic start and we’re extremely pleased with our success to date. We offer a flexible service which takes all of the headache out of managing a holiday home, and which is always tailored to owners’ needs and desires.

“But our input goes beyond simply managing properties. Our understanding of the market and what staycationers are looking for means we’re well placed to optimise our offerings through increased occupancy and pet-friendly options to really get the most out of properties for both owners and holidaymakers alike.”

Richard Peak, managing director of The Helmsley Group, added: “Given the progress that Michelle and her team has already achieved in such a short period of time, we have no doubt that Yorcation will continue to be a huge success and further enhance York’s position as a fantastic place to visit.

“We have been proudly developing and investing in the city for more than 40 years and we’re thrilled to be diversifying our services with Yorcation and are very proud of its success so far.”

As part of its service, Yorcation works with a number of reliable cleaning companies, tradesmen and contractors, enabling it to look after every element of the holiday let management process, as well as providing a brilliant experience for holidaymakers.

For more details: www.yorcation.com/.