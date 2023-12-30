Drug user Michael Webster claimed that his new partner involved him in the series of raids on shops in Selby, York Magistrates Court heard.

He pleaded guilty to nine thefts and assaulting a man in one of the shops by threatening him.

Kathryn Walters, prosecuting, said Webster carried out some of the raids on his own and he was accompanied by one or more people on other raids.

The accomplices included Webster’s partner and her brother.

Goods worth hundreds of pounds were stolen in total between September and December 2023, apart from one theft in July 2023.

Webster, of Volta Street, Selby, was given a 20-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months on condition he does a 12-month drug rehabilitation programme and 20 days’ rehabilitative activities.

He was banned from Homebase and One Below in Three Lakes Retail Park, Aldi in Portholme Road, Sainsbury’s and Poundland in Abbey Walk, FarmFoods in Micklegate, Morrisons in the town centre, all for 12 months.

He must also pay £681.06 in compensation to the various shops. The court heard he lives on state benefits and already owes the court £299.06 from previous court appearances.

Defence solicitor Phil Brown said of Webster before forming the relationship with his female accomplice: “he was not a habitual thief. Yes, he does have thefts on his record. He was drawn in (to the shoplifting) trying his best to assist her. He is still in the relationship,”

The partner had severe post traumatic stress disorder after suffered “significant trauma” in her early life and her mental health had deteriorated “significantly” following the death of her former partner, said Mr Brown.

Webster was “committed” to tackling his problems and was asking for help, said the solicitor.

District judge Adrian Lower told Webster he had been keeping out of trouble until he formed the relationship with the woman.

“You have been using drugs in the past and she has been using drugs. I am sure you found it very difficult in a relationship with her not to be tempted into using drugs.”

He added: “I cannot ignore the fact you have been stealing and stealing and stealing. Offences so serious must be dealt with by way of a custodial sentence.

Webster admitted stealing items worth £259.91 from Aldi on September 27, meat from Sainsbury’s on October 6, 14 coffee jars worth £90.86 from Farm Foods on October 8, laundry goods worth £40 from Poundland and threatening a staff member there, both on October 9, a solar lamp worth £25 from Homebase on July 12, laundry goods worth £77 from One Below on November 13 and other goods worth £39 from the same shop on October 26, five bottles of gin worth £150 from Morrisons on December 6 and Baileys alcohol worth £40 on the same day from Sainsbury’s.