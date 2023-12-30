Kirsty has over 18 years’ experience and she regularly acts on property sales and acquisitions including overage, option and promotion agreements and development transactions from site set-up to disposal.

She also advises clients on landlord and tenant transactions, secured lending and refinancing and assists regularly with corporate support work.

Geoff Phillips, partner, and head of the real estate and property team at Andrew Jackson, said: “Our real estate and property team remains busy, and I know that Kirsty’s depth of expertise and proactive approach will ensure that we continue to provide the highest standards in service and value for our clients.”

Kirsty added: “I’m very happy to have joined the team at Andrew Jackson Solicitors. Their commitment to providing clients with an outstanding service mirrors my own and I’m looking forward to working with both new and long-standing clients.”