S Harrison acquired Osborne House in 2018, which will become part of the Berlin-based MEININGER hotel chain.

The hotel will have 549 beds in a mix of rooms including classic doubles, and private multiple-bed rooms. It will also have a taxi drop-off area, disabled parking and secure cycle store. Work will start on the new hotel early next year.

S Harrison has made a substantial investment in Edinburgh in recent years and this latest hotel project follows the company delivering the landmark boutique hotel for Malmaison in the heart of Edinburgh’s New Town. The work saw the Grade A-listed Buchan House, on the north-west corner of St Andrew Square, converted into a stylish 72-bedroom hotel complete with Malmaison’s renowned Chez Mal Bar and Brasserie.

The developer also recently secured planning permission for two purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) schemes consisting of 64 studio apartments, on East Newington Place, off Newington Road, and 76 studios within the historic surroundings of Canongate, just behind the Royal Mile.

In addition, S Harrison recently submitted proposals for a residential-led development at Ocean Point 2 in Leith for planning approval. Time Out recently named Leith as one of the ‘world’s coolest neighbourhoods’.

The £100million Ocean Point 2 scheme features 404 purpose-built student accommodation units, which will be split between cluster accommodation and studio bedrooms.

In York, the company’s projects include Escrick Business Park, Grays Wharf, Groves Chapel, Hampton by Hilton, Hotel Indigo, Hunter House, Merchant Exchange, Navigation Road, Percy’s Place, Samuel Tuke Apartments, Stanley Harrison House, plus projects in James Street and Walmgate and Tedder Road.

Recently, the Rate Your Landlord scheme saw students vote S Harrison as best purpose-built accomodation provider in Leeds for its Blenheim Point scheme.

The scheme offers 180 en-suite bedrooms over seven floors, in 29 cluster apartments, designed specifically for overseas and postgraduate students.

There are also extensive communal facilities including study rooms, games area, common room, a spacious green courtyard and cycle parking.

When the development opened in 2018, The University of Leeds signed a 25-year lease on it.