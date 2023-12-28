The bomb squad has been called to an auctioneers in a village near York after an antique hand grenade was handed in, police have said.
A police cordon is in place at Northminster Business Park in Upper Poppleton and nearby businesses have been evacuated this afternoon (Thursday, December 28).
The item was handed into Wombell’s Auctioneers.
Police say the report was received at 1pm today.
A force spokesperson said other items were also handed into the auctioneers but did not specify what they were.
“As a safety precaution, a cordon has been put in place and local businesses surrounding the premises have been evacuated,” they said.
“Officers are working with the Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team to ensure the safe disposal of the device.”
