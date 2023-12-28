Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said it has six fire engines in attendance on the promenade.

The tower has been evacuated, a member of staff told the PA news agency.

Is Blackpool Tower on fire?





Footage from social media showed flames coming from near the top of the 158m structure.

You can see the latest updates of the incident by following our live blog here.

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at the top of Blackpool Tower. Six fire engines are currently at the scene and Lancashire Police are also in attendance. Photo Credit: Stan Stock pic.twitter.com/5jjhLWjW0W — BBC Lancashire (@BBCLancashire) December 28, 2023

A drone team and rope rescue team are currently at the scene, the fire service said.

Recommended reading

LIVE Blackpool Tower: Fire at top of iconic structure

In a statement Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service said: "We have six fire engines, the drone team and the rope rescue team currently in attendance at a fire on Promenade, Blackpool.

"Please stay away from the area. The drone team are in operation so please do not fly drones in the area as you may obstruct emergency operations."

This is a breaking news story and updates are due to follow.