Daniel Woodward, who oversees two kitchens and earns £45,000 a year, also admitted being drunk and disorderly.

The 36-year-old chef appeared in custody at York Magistrates Court after missing his initial court appearance in the week running up to Christmas.

He was on a suspended prison sentence at the time for affray, criminal damage, possession of a blade in public, assault and a racially aggravated public order.

A probation officer told magistrates Woodward appeared to have difficulty accepting that he had a drink problem that he needed to tackle.

Magistrates made him serve six months of the 12-month prison sentence suspended in November last year for two years.

He was also jailed for a week each for criminal damage to the police cell and failure to attend court on December 21, with all sentences being served simultaneously. Being drunk and disorderly is a non-imprisonable offence.

Woodward, of Oakdale Avenue, Harrogate, pleaded guilty to all offences.

Martin Butterworth, prosecuting, said late on Sunday December 3, Woodward was abusive and aggressive in McDonalds and The Den on Cambridge Road, Harrogate town centre. He was in drink.

Police were called and he was arrested. At Harrogate Police Station, he said he needed the toilet and was directed to the toilet in a police cell. But he didn’t use it and urinated on the cell floor.

For him, Siobhan White said Woodward had wanted to use the toilet but hadn’t made it.

He had not attended the initial hearing on December 21 because he had got his dates mixed up, the court was told.

He had gone to court on December 22, together with a character referee, only to be told he had come on the wrong day. He had voluntarily surrendered to police.

He was in charge of two catering sites.

He had been drinking on the night he had been arrested because of a personal tragedy, the court heard.

“He really does need to address his mental health and his use of alcohol needs to be addressed by him,” said Ms White.

The probation officer said that Woodward had been ordered to wear an alcohol abstinence tag for a period as part of his suspended sentence and had managed to keep off the drink with one exception on Boxing Day last year.

He had yet to complete any of the 25 rehabilitative activity days the court ordered him to do, and though he had attended 16 of the 37 sessions he should have done with the probation service, the officer reported that he wasn’t tackling the issue of his drinking.

He had not provided an acceptable reason for skipping nine of the sessions.