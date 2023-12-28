The Environment Agency has issued three flood warnings for the River Ouse and there are two flood alerts on the River Derwent near Stamford Bridge.

It has also issued flood alerts on the River Derwent and River Rye, which influence Malton. A flood warning at the River Seven catchment was removed at 2.45pm (December 28).

Flood defences at Tower Gardens in York today (Image: Megi Rychlikova)

The car park at St George’s Field in York had signs notifying of its temporary closure at 1pm today.

On the River Ouse in York, the Viking Recorder at 1.45pm today registered a level of 3.42 metres, which is 80 per cent above the top of the normal range of 1.90 metres.

The agency said the Ouse was expected to peak at 3.85 metres at 2.45pm on December 29.

This is lower than the peak level of around 4.2 metres predicted following storms which hit the city earlier this month.

The agency said the highest level recorded at the Viking Recorder was 5.40 metres, recorded on November 4, 2000.

The River Foss at the basin before the Foss Barrier earlier today (December 28) (Image: Megi Rychlikova)

At the Foss Barrier in York a level was recorded at 8.32 metres at 2pm, which is above the top of the normal range.

This figure is higher than the peak level of 7.94 metres recorded following the same storms which affected levels earlier this month.

The highest level recorded at Foss Barrier was 10.20 metres on the same November date in 2000.

The Environment Agency flood alert, updated at 11.14am on Thursday (December 28), influencing Stamford Bridge and nearby areas – meaning flooding is possible – affects the Lower and Upper Derwent.

The agency said: “River levels remain high on the Lower River Derwent at Thornton Lock due to persistent rainfall associated with Storm Gerrit.

“Levels at Buttercrambe and Stamford Bridge are rising.

“Further wet weather is expected this week and we expect levels to rise across the catchment.”

The agency added that affected areas of this flood alert are local roads and low-lying land around Stamford Bridge, Pocklngton, Wressle, Wilberfoss and Elvington.

The flood alert for the Upper Derwent was issued by the Environment Agency at 11.05am on Thursday morning (December 28).

The agency said: “River levels remain high and are rising around Low Marshes and Snainton Ings due to recent persistent rainfall associated with Storm Gerrit.

“River levels in Malton are continuing to rise and high groundwater remains an issue.”

Areas with flood alerts

The agency said that the areas affected by this flood alert are The Upper Derwent and Scarborough areas, including land around The Sea Cut at Scalby, Throxenby Beck, Old Malton and Priorpot Beck in Norton.

The Environment Agency alert for the River Rye catchment affected the river and its tributaries including Ralsdale Beck, River Seph, Ledge Beck, Fangdale Beck, Prodale Beck, Ladhill Beck, Etton Gill, Borough Beck, Spittle Beck, including properties of Salton, Nunnington and Helmsley.